Thursday, March 17, 2022
Man killed, another hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

They were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 17, 2022 04:06 PM
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another hurt in a shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

One man, 32, was struck on the left side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 33, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

