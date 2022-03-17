Man killed, another hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed and another hurt in a shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
They were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 32, was struck on the left side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other man, 33, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
