The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found fatally shot in Lawndale

Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 12:06 AM
SHARE Man found fatally shot in Lawndale
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot March 17, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A witness told police they saw a silver SUV drive away after the shots were fired.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Woman charged with shooting man in West Rogers Park
11-year-old boy among 4 shot in West Garfield Park
Jussie Smollett walked out of jail Wednesday night. Will he ever have to go back?
Brother of Chicago’s Flores twins who helped bring down El Chapo admits hiding millions for them
Man killed, another hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
Couple blamed each other for murder of woman in Belmont Cragin apartment, prosecutors say
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 18, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 18, 2022 12:01 AM
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.
Crime
Woman charged with shooting man in West Rogers Park
The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenue about 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone he knew approached and opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 11:03 PM
Miracle Boyd, an activist with GoodKids MadCity, speaks during a press conference in front of a statue of President George Washington near East 51st Street and South King Drive on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
Chicago
Despite top cop’s objection, officer who struck activist during chaotic Grant Park rally now faces dismissal
During a demonstration that resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters who tried to bring down the Columbus statue in Grant Park, Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was caught on video striking activist Miracle Boyd in the face.
By Tom Schuba
March 17, 2022 09:31 PM
Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot, including an 11-year-old boy in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Thursday, March 17, 2022.
News
11-year-old boy among 4 shot in West Garfield Park
The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 09:12 PM
This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a “new, permanent standard time” that would mean brighter winter evenings.
Editorials
Daylight saving time may not be right time for America
Scientists agree that fixed, year-round time is greatly needed. But it is standard time, not daylight saving time, that health experts have been advocating for as a permanent solution.
By CST Editorial Board
March 17, 2022 09:00 PM