Man found fatally shot in Lawndale
A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.
Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
A witness told police they saw a silver SUV drive away after the shots were fired.
No one was in custody.
