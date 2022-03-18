Man found fatally shot in Lawndale

A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A witness told police they saw a silver SUV drive away after the shots were fired.

No one was in custody.

