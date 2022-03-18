The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Prosecutors recommend two-year prison sentence for former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta

Federal prosecutors say Presta “cynicially exploited” a public safety initiative.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
 March 18, 2022 01:34 PM
SHARE Prosecutors recommend two-year prison sentence for former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta
Then-Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta speaks at a village board meeting in the southwest suburb on Oct. 7, 2021.

Then-Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta speaks at a village board meeting in the southwest suburb on Oct. 7, 2021.

Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Federal prosecutors are recommending a minimum of two years in prison for former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta, who pleaded guilty late last year in a red-light camera bribery scheme.

In their memo to U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Durkin, prosecutors say Presta “cynically exploited” what was supposed to be a public safety initiative.

“There is a strong need for a sentence that will assure the public that corruption from their elected officials is not tolerated and that will serve as a warning to Presta and other officials,” prosecutors wrote in the memo filed Friday.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 2 to 2 1/2 years in prison, which falls within federal guidelines.

An attorney for the ex-mayor couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Presta, who led southwest suburban Crestwood for nearly a decade, has admitted that he not only took a secret $5,000 cash payment from a red-light camera company’s representative, but that he did so while promising tickets there would “creep up higher,” prosecutors say.

Related

Presta even bragged about the higher percentage of red-light traffic violations approved by Crestwood and issued to drivers in February 2018, telling the person with an ownership stake in SafeSpeed LLC, “You got a new sheriff in town.”

Presta resigned as mayor in November 2021, just before pleading guilty to the bribery and official misconduct count, as well as to filing a false tax return. Presta admitted filing false tax returns for 2015 and 2018, and that he failed to file a tax return for 2014, causing a loss to the IRS of more than $67,000 and a loss to the Illinois Department of Revenue of roughly $3,400.

SafeSpeed has not been charged with wrongdoing, and a spokeswoman for the company said last November that the person who paid Presta did not do so on the company’s behalf. 

“The company had no knowledge of his criminal conduct, did not authorize it, and does not condone it,” the spokeswoman said at the time.

Presta’s sentencing is set for April 1. Presta has no previous criminal history, prosecutors say.

Next Up In Crime
Defamation lawsuit against Jussie Smollett’s lawyer can proceed, judge rules
Man charged with shooting robbery victim in Woodlawn, then trying to carjack a woman nearby
11-year-old boy among 4 shot in drive-by in West Garfield Park
2 killed, 11-year-old boy among 17 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday
Teen found fatally shot in Lawndale
Woman charged with shooting man in West Rogers Park
The Latest
Ricardo Munoz enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 17, 2022 for his sentencing hearing.
La Voz Chicago
Sentencian al ex concejal Muñoz a un año de prisión
Antes de saber su sentencia el jueves, Muñoz intentó contener las lágrimas.
By Jon Seidel
March 18, 2022 01:37 PM
showimage.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Mujer desaparecida en Evanston es ‘una líder de la comunidad transgénero’
Elise Malary, de 31 años, habló por última vez con su familia el pasado miércoles, según la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 01:34 PM
The Chicago Fire Department pulled a man from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran un cuerpo sin vida en el lago en South Chicago
Fue encontrado inconsciente bajo el agua alrededor de las 3:40 p.m. el domingo.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 01:34 PM
Loyola-Chicago v Ohio State
College Sports
Ohio State 54, Loyola 41: Ice-cold Ramblers bounced from Big Dance in first round
The Ramblers came to Pittsburgh and found a rugged Big Ten defense and manhole covers atop the baskets.
By Steve Greenberg
March 18, 2022 01:27 PM
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles would be smart to wait before going all in on Justin Fields
He should keep the same emotional distance from the quarterback as he has from the rest of the roster he inherited.
By Rick Morrissey
March 18, 2022 01:21 PM