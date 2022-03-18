1-year-old girl grazed in Cragin shooting

A 1-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Friday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
The child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when someone fired shots from a white SUV, Chicago police said.
The girl was grazed in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives were investigating.
