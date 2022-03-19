SWAT team respond to well-being check in South Chicago

A SWAT team responded to a well-being check Friday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.
A SWAT team responded to the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue about 9:45 p.m. after officers heard five shots during a well-being check and took cover, Chicago police said.
Officers were responding to a call of a female possibly being held against her will by her boyfriend, police said. Officers called for a SWAT team after hearing gunfire, officials said.
The incident remains ongoing and there were no further details.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
