Woman shot and killed driving in Little Village

A woman was shot and killed Friday night driving in Little Village on the West Side.
The woman, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A SWAT team responded to the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue about 9:45 p.m. after officers heard five shots and took cover, police said.
DeMar DeRozan wants his teammates to embrace the challenge that sits in front of them, but that seems to be more and more difficult as the losses to the league’s elite continue to pile up. The Suns were the latest team to beat that message home.
The teen was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, police said.
Stroman faced hitters for the first time since last year in a Cactus League game against the Giants.