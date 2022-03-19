Man shot during carjacking in South Loop
The man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, police said.
The man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street about 8:55 p.m. when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.
No one was in custody.
