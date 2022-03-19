The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot during carjacking in South Loop

The man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 19, 2022 04:58 AM
SHARE Man shot during carjacking in South Loop
Police_Tape_1__19_.jpg

A man was shot during a carjacking March 18, 2022 on the Near South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot during a carjacking Friday night in the South Loop on the Near South Side.

The man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street about 8:55 p.m. when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 found dead after SWAT team respond to well-being check in South Chicago
Woman shot and killed driving in Little Village
Boy, 17, shot and wounded in Gage Park
1-year-old girl grazed in Cragin shooting
Foxx moves to release 3 long-serving inmates early under new initiative
17-year-old boy, man wounded in Chatham shooting
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My close connection to my best friend bothers my girlfriend
Reader struggles to reach a balance between a great friendship and a new relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 19, 2022 06:00 AM
Westgate
Sports Saturday
Where the action is? It’s still Las Vegas
Bet on it: Though legal gambling has spread far and wide, Sin City retains its preeminent status in the business
By Rob Miech
March 19, 2022 06:00 AM
FatalShooting020618_1__6_.jpg
Crime
2 found dead after SWAT team respond to well-being check in South Chicago
A man and woman, 30 and 20, were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 19, 2022 05:57 AM
wilson_russell__2_.jpg
Bears
NFL power rankings: Where do Broncos, Browns stand with new quarterbacks?
The Bears have a lot of work to do if they want to crack the top half of the NFL. Meanwhile, the 2022 contenders are a mix of perennial powers and upstarts.
By Jason Lieser
March 19, 2022 05:00 AM
Neha Baig, a co-owner of the BP gas station at 4359 N. Pulaski Rd. in the Albany Park neighborhood, walks to a pump as volunteers give out free gas, which was donated by businessman Dr. Willie Wilson, Thursday morning, March 17, 2022. Hundreds lined up for free gas, some starting before 6 a.m. Wilson, a former mayoral candidate, said he would give each driver up to $50 worth of gas, totaling $200,000 in multiple gas stations across the city.
Columnists
Willie Wilson’s gas giveaways could be a model for elected officials
Wilson’s latest philanthropic play — free gas — is a way “to alleviate some of the pain that Chicagoans are experiencing because of the highest fuel prices in 14 years,” he said.
By Laura Washington
March 19, 2022 04:00 AM