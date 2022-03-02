The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
16-year-old charged with firing gun during Logan Square carjacking

A man was sitting in his Toyota Camry on Saint Louis Avenue Tuesday morning when three people came up and pulled guns, Chicago police said.

 March 02, 2022 08:41 AM
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with firing a gun while carjacking a man Tuesday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man was sitting in his Toyota Camry around 6:35 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Saint Louis Avenue when three people came up and pulled firearms, Chicago police said.

They grabbed the man from his car and, during a struggle, the 16-year-old fired a shot at the man but missed, police said. The trio drove off in his car.

Officers arrested the teen about three hours later in the 7000 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood, police said. Officers allegedly found him with a gun.

Police also said a 19-year-old man was charged in the same carjacking. Tavares McKinley was arrested an hour after the carjacking after crashing into a parked car in the 4100 block of West Palmer Avenue, police said.

The 16-year-old faces felony counts of aggravated vehicular highjacking, aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a weapon.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of firearm and ammunition possession without a FOID, and was cited for possession of a laser sight or silencer, and possession of a high capacity magazine or metal piercing bullets.

He was expected to appear later Wednesday in Juvenile Court.

Carjackings have risen significantly in Chicago since 2020, although reports of the crime are down about 11% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.

