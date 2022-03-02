The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Murder charge filed in Streamwood road rage shooting

Jonathan Mejia is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Scott Mattison on Sunday, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 02, 2022 10:49 AM
SHARE Murder charge filed in Streamwood road rage shooting
police_lights4.png

File photo

An 18-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting a man during a traffic dispute over the weekend in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Jonathan Mejia is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Scott Mattison, 46, on Sunday, Streamwood police said.

Mejia shot Mattison at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Bartlett and Oltendorf roads, police said.

Mejia was expected to appear for a court hearing in Rolling Meadows later Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old charged with firing gun during Logan Square carjacking
Girl shot and critically wounded while out celebrating 12th birthday with family in West Englewood
Charges filed in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Back of the Yards last August
8 shot, including 12-year-old girl, Tuesday in Chicago
2 men beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
2 shot on I-94 in Longwood Manor
The Latest
Silvana_Estrada_Press_Photo_Sol_Talamantes_6.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Silvana Estrada es canción, poesía, y corazón
La cantautora mexicana se presenta en Chicago este 2 de marzo, concluyendo su gira por EE.UU.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
March 02, 2022 11:14 AM
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Religion
Ash Wednesday in Chicago
Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent, a 40-day period for Christians to reflect, pray and fast before Easter.
By Sun-Times staff
March 02, 2022 10:17 AM
NUP_194699_00457.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Joe vs. Carole’ revives ‘Tiger King,’ a cat story that has run out of lives
While Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell give the title characters some heart in Peacock series, this tired saga should be retired with the Zoom Happy Hours.
By Richard Roeper
March 02, 2022 10:00 AM
lolla_080116_19.JPG
Music
Ellie Goulding, Chelsea Handler set for new ‘women-powered’ Versa fest in Chicago
The June 11-12 event in Lincoln Park promises speakers, comedians and a musical lineup including Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Liz Phair, Mon Laferte, Jamila Woods and Young M.A.
By Darel Jevens
March 02, 2022 08:58 AM
a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen as it is charging at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa.
Business
Ford separates EV, internal combustion divisions
Ford said it expects that half of its vehicles will be electric by 2030.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
March 02, 2022 08:52 AM