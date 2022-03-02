Murder charge filed in Streamwood road rage shooting

An 18-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting a man during a traffic dispute over the weekend in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Jonathan Mejia is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Scott Mattison, 46, on Sunday, Streamwood police said.

Mejia shot Mattison at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Bartlett and Oltendorf roads, police said.

Mejia was expected to appear for a court hearing in Rolling Meadows later Wednesday.

