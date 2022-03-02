Man killed, another wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men were shot on the street around 11:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago police said.

One man was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 22, was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

The shooting happened in the 11th police district, which has recorded four other murders so far this year through Sunday. Murders are down 54% in the district compared with last year, and shootings are down 28%, according to police statistics.