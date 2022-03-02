Man killed, another wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The men were shot on the street around 11:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago police said.
One man was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other man, 22, was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
The shooting happened in the 11th police district, which has recorded four other murders so far this year through Sunday. Murders are down 54% in the district compared with last year, and shootings are down 28%, according to police statistics.
The real-life ‘Narcos’ agents on the hunt for drug lord Pablo Escobar, the Netflix series and Chicago’s place in drug trafficking
The Latest
Jonathan Mejia is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Scott Mattison on Sunday, police said.
Republicans, thanks to former President Donald Trump, have completely ceded the ground the Grand Old Party used to proudly own.
Doctors who already face intense pressure to curtail opioid prescriptions will be even more inclined to elevate drug control above pain control.
The historic, mid-century modern home in Kane County used to have official landmark status. Now it’s just in the way, and was on the verge of demolition before a prospective owner surfaced recently.
The Bulls’ All-Star guard has had moments of tentativeness, especially on the defensive end the last few games, and that just might be his reality the rest of the season.