Man shot after argument over traffic crash in South Austin
The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
