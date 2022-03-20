The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot after argument over traffic crash in South Austin

The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 20, 2022 01:32 AM
SHARE Man shot after argument over traffic crash in South Austin
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.

A man was shot March 20, 2022 on the West Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A man was shot early Saturday morning after an argument over a traffic crash in South Austin on the West Side.

The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood
1 killed, 1-year-old girl, 2 teens among 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday
2 found dead after SWAT team respond to well-being check in South Chicago
Man shot during carjacking in South Loop
Woman shot and killed driving in Little Village
Boy, 17, shot and wounded in Gage Park
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 20, 2022 12:01 AM
Police are searching for the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood.
Crime
Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood
On March 1, the girl was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 19, 2022 09:35 PM
UAB v Houston
College Sports
Starting 5: Here’s what Illinois must do to beat Houston in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament
Start fast, rebound hard and defend like hell — and that’s just some of it.
By Steve Greenberg
March 19, 2022 08:41 PM
Seiya Suzuki rides back to the club house in a golf cart with his new team mates at Sloan park in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki facing transition on and off the field: ‘He’s really going to flourish’
Suzuki spent the past few months choosing a Major League Baseball team to join. Now that he has, the adjustment period begins.
By Maddie Lee
March 19, 2022 08:05 PM
20220319_1half_tamez12__1_.JPG
Chicago Fire
Fire beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1, off to best start since 2009
Kacper Przybylko scored twice and Xherdan Shaqiri added a goal and two assists to give the Fire eight points through four games for the first time since 2009.
By Brian Sandalow
March 19, 2022 06:59 PM