Man shot after argument over traffic crash in South Austin

A man was shot early Saturday morning after an argument over a traffic crash in South Austin on the West Side.

The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

