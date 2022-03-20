The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022
15-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in South Shore

The teenage girl was walking about 8 a.m. when a woman armed with a pole came out of an alley in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard and tried to put a plastic bag over her head, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 20, 2022 02:46 PM
A 15-year-old girl was hit several times in the head before managing to escape an attempted kidnapping Friday morning in South Shore

The teenage girl was walking about 8 a.m. when a woman armed with a pole came out of an alley in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard and tried to put a plastic bag over her head, Chicago police said.

The woman struck the girl in the head with the pole several times and tried to drag her into a waiting car, police said.

The girl managed to escape and the woman, between 25 and 30 years old, jumped into the passenger seat of the car before leaving the scene, police said.

The car, a burnt orange color with a white logo in the back passenger door, fled east in the south alley in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

