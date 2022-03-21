The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
4 men shot in South Shore

They were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 05:05 PM
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times file

Four men were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in South Shore.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another man, 23, was taken to the same hospital where he was also in critical condition.

The third man, 31, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said. Another 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

“It’s pretty dope,” the White Sox’ Tim Anderson said of a new documentary focusing on his life. “It’s going to be pretty cool. Giving a chance for people to get in-depth with things I’ve been through.”
White Sox
Fans can’t get enough of White Sox star Tim Anderson, and he’s willing to give
Tim Anderson speaks about his platform, his contract, Tony La Russa and the White Sox’ TA7 documentary.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 21, 2022 04:27 PM
Oil drilling rigs are pictured at dusk, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla
City Hall
Chicago joins bandwagon of cities divesting city funds from fossil fuel companies
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin already has “divested all applicable funds” from the “top 225 companies fossil fuel companies” over the past 18 months. It adds up to more than $70 million, she said.
By Fran Spielman
March 21, 2022 04:23 PM
Heineken and Lagunitas beer is pictured on May 4, 2017 in Chicago. Heineken announced today that it had acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company. Heineken already owned a 50% of the company which it purchased in 2015. Lagunitas has breweries in Petaluma, California, and Chicago. Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer, has over 165 breweries in more than 70 countries.
Letters to the Editor
As we head back to the office, Happy Hour shouldn’t be part of work culture
More than a third of Americans don’t drink. Maybe they just don’t like the taste or it’s for religious reasons. But, for many of us, it’s actually a life-or-death decision.
By Letters to the Editor
March 21, 2022 04:00 PM
When the Rams dropped 34 points on the Bears in the 2021 season opener, Allen Robinson took note.
Bears
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar
Robinson was plagued by poor quarterback play and minimal team success with the Bears and Jaguars. Now he joins the defending champs.
By Jason Lieser
March 21, 2022 03:51 PM
Ed Numrych with his big lake trout caught on southern Lake Michigan. Provided by Mark Simpson
Outdoors
Big wisdom of big years pays off: Big lake trout caught by 92-year-old earns Fish of the Week
Ed Numrych, 92, caught a 35-inch lake trout with the help of the experience of his life in fishing to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
March 21, 2022 03:47 PM