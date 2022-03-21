4 men shot in South Shore

Four men were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in South Shore.

They were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another man, 23, was taken to the same hospital where he was also in critical condition.

The third man, 31, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said. Another 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

