Indiana woman charged with fatally shooting teen in Gresham

An Indiana woman is accused of fatally shooting a teen in Gresham on the South Side in January.

Akiya Sims, 20, was arrested Monday in Indianapolis and extradited to Chicago and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting Ohleyer Jones on Jan. 21, Chicago police said.

That day, Jones, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Sims was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.