Man wounded in domestic shooting in Logan Square; 1 in custody

A person was in custody after a man was wounded in a domestic shooting Tuesday afternoon in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 57, was arguing with someone he knew in the 2400 block of North Springfield Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when he was shot in the wrist and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

A person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charges were pending.

