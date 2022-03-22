The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Man wounded in domestic shooting in Logan Square; 1 in custody

The man, 57, was arguing with someone he knew in the 2400 block of North Springfield Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when he was shot in the wrist and abdomen, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 22, 2022 06:09 PM
Five people were shot, two fatally, Jan. 20, 2022 in Chicago.

A person was in custody after a man was shot March 22, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A person was in custody after a man was wounded in a domestic shooting Tuesday afternoon in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

A person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charges were pending.

The Latest
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Crime
Indiana woman charged with fatally shooting teen in Gresham
Akiya Sims, 20, was arrested Monday in Indianapolis and extradited to Chicago where she was charged with first-degree murder, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 22, 2022 05:32 PM
Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson discusses his plans to give away more free gasoline this week. Joining Wilson at the news conference was former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (left). Boykin said they have met with the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to ensure a smooth giveaway process.
News
Another gas giveaway: Willie Wilson details plans for $1 million in free fuel at Chicago-area stations
The last gas giveaway Wilson held caused traffic jams and was criticized by some as a publicity stunt. But Wilson said people will criticize him no matter what, so “I say let them criticize me for doing good.”
By Manny Ramos
March 22, 2022 05:05 PM
MATASPHALT_06XX21_20.jpg
Environment
Council members ask for environmental reviews on city bids
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez and six other alderpersons sent a letter to Chicago officials following a McKinley Park asphalt plant’s bid for $500 million in city work.
By Brett Chase
March 22, 2022 04:51 PM
Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s Public Health commissioner, gives an update on the city’s COVID-19 caseload and regulations during a press conference Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Coronavirus
City to reduce some COVID programs, change travel advisories
Chicago’s at-home vaccination program will be offered four days a week instead of seven beginning April 1. Gift card incentives will be limited by ZIP codes.
By Mitch Dudek
March 22, 2022 04:39 PM
Ben Rappaport (left) stars as the legendary late-night talkshow host Jack Paar and Sean Hayes stars as humorist/pianist Oscar Levant in “Good Night, Oscar,” at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
In ‘Good Night, Oscar’ Sean Hayes captures the wit, wisdom and anguish of Levant
The play, about the one and only Oscar Levant—a great pianist, a great wit, a tortured man with obsessive-compulsive disorder and drug addictions—captures just the right balance of humor and pathos.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
March 22, 2022 04:37 PM