Man wounded in domestic shooting in Logan Square; 1 in custody
The man, 57, was arguing with someone he knew in the 2400 block of North Springfield Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when he was shot in the wrist and abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.
A person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charges were pending.
Ex-Marine from Chicago area stabbed to death outside Boston bar. ‘My brother was a beautiful person. My life is changed forever without him.’
