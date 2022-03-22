Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in South Shore on the Far South Side.
The man, 33, was in the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard about 6:25 p.m. when he was shot in the face by someone who approached him, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
Ex-Marine from Chicago area stabbed to death outside Boston bar. ‘My brother was a beautiful person. My life is changed forever without him.’
The Latest
Win with Flynn? Republican governor hopeful Rabine touts support of Trump’s pardoned ex-national security adviser
The endorsement comes just weeks after Michael Flynn appeared before the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during which the former national security adviser exercised his Fifth Amendment right.
The superstars will perform their nominated songs in a lineup that also includes Sebastián Yatra and Reba McEntire.
Contreras confirmed Tuesday that the parties haven’t picked up extension talks this spring either.
Left-hander allows five hits, two walks in 2 2⁄3 innings, strikes out four
Coach Billy Donovan started Alex Caruso over rookie Ayo Dosunmu for the second-straight game on Tuesday, and there’s a method to his madness with the move. His hope was that both players benefit from it, but even more, the team benefits from the switch.