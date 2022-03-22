The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Man fatally shot in South Shore

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 22, 2022 07:49 PM
A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The man, 33, was in the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard about 6:25 p.m. when he was shot in the face by someone who approached him, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Republican candidate for governor Gary Rabine, left; Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, right.
Elections
Win with Flynn? Republican governor hopeful Rabine touts support of Trump’s pardoned ex-national security adviser
The endorsement comes just weeks after Michael Flynn appeared before the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during which the former national security adviser exercised his Fifth Amendment right.
By Taylor Avery
March 22, 2022 08:38 PM
GettyImages_1307116356.jpg
Music
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing at Oscars
The superstars will perform their nominated songs in a lineup that also includes Sebastián Yatra and Reba McEntire.
By Associated Press
March 22, 2022 08:12 PM
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras throws to first base during a spring training baseball workout.
Cubs
Cubs will schedule arbitration hearing with Willson Contreras: Report
Contreras confirmed Tuesday that the parties haven’t picked up extension talks this spring either.
By Maddie Lee
March 22, 2022 08:03 PM
11240.jpg
White Sox
Dallas Keuchel allows three runs in first Cactus League start
Left-hander allows five hits, two walks in 2 2⁄3 innings, strikes out four
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 22, 2022 07:54 PM
Ayo3.jpg
Bulls
Changing of the guard might be just what the Bulls need for stretch run
Coach Billy Donovan started Alex Caruso over rookie Ayo Dosunmu for the second-straight game on Tuesday, and there’s a method to his madness with the move. His hope was that both players benefit from it, but even more, the team benefits from the switch.
By Joe Cowley
March 22, 2022 07:48 PM