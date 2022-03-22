Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The man, 33, was in the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard about 6:25 p.m. when he was shot in the face by someone who approached him, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

