Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1 killed, 1 wounded after shooting in Burr Ridge; suspected gunman dead

Officers were called to 15 W. 475 South Frontage Road for calls of a shooting about 3 p.m.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 22, 2022 10:52 PM
One person was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Burr Ridge.

One person was dead, another was wounded and a suspected gunman was dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest suburban Burr Ridge, according to police.

About 3 p.m., officers were called to 15 W. 475 South Frontage Rd. after an employee at a business shot and killed a male co-worker and wounded a female co-worker, Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden told reporters shortly after the shooting.

“The offender then fled the scene on foot and was ultimately located in the 7900 block of Madison, which is approximately a mile-and-a-half to two miles from the scene,” Madden said.

The gunman took his life after officers began to “close in on him,” Madden said.

The names of the victims and offender were being held until their families were notified, Madden said. Their ages weren’t immediately known.

Madden told reporters the female’s condition wasn’t immediately known, but “she was alive and at a hospital.”

