Oak Lawn police release photos of home invasion suspects who held elderly woman at gunpoint

Oak Lawn police have released photos of three people wanted for forcing their way into an elderly woman’s home at gunpoint Tuesday.

A woman pretending to sell candy rang the woman’s door around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 105th Place, police said.

As she answered, a man with a handgun forced his way into the home and knocked the victim to the ground, holding her at gunpoint, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie.

The woman and another man then ransacked the home and drove off in a waiting white Kia Optima driven by a fourth person, police said. They drove west on 105th Place toward Cicero Avenue.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (708) 907-4051. Tips can also be sent by text to (708) 613-8477.