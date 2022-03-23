Saint Anthony Hospital employee charged with sexually abusing patients

A Saint Anthony Hospital employee has been charged with sexually abusing abusing two of his patients, as Chicago police ask for other possible victims to come forward.

Kevin Childs, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of aggravated sex assault and two counts of sex abuse.

In court Wednesday, Cook County prosecutors said Childs was working as a patient care technician at the hospital when he sexually abused two women under his care.

On Jan. 25, Childs abused a 52-year-old woman hospitalized for breathing issues while giving her a sponge bath, prosecutors said. She later told a nurse what happened and police were called. She allegedly identified Childs in a photo lineup.

Earlier, on Jan. 18, Childs abused a 42-year-old woman being treated for COVID-19 and heroin withdrawal, prosecutors said. The abuse occurred after he told the patient he had been instructed to bathe her, prosecutors said.

The woman called her husband to pick her up from the hospital. The discharge nurse noticed she was anxious and tried to convince her to stay to finish needed testing, but the woman checked herself out of the hospital.

A day later, the woman told a home healthcare worker and her husband about the abuse. She went to UIC Hospital and a sexual assault exam was given.

A judge ordered Childs held without bond.

Chicago police said the investigation into Childs was ongoing.

Any victims were asked to call the Area Four Violent Crimes division at (312) 746-8251 to file a report.

