Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest
The 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.
Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Wednesday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
About 5:50 p.m., the 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The teen was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police brought a person of interest into the area for questioning.
Former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo gets 6 months in prison for cheating on taxes in case tied to Madigan probe
The Latest
The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
Nearly 19,000 more people died in Cook County than expected in 2020 and 2021, mostly from COVID but also from other causes. Meanwhile, the “stealth” variant is spreading, but experts say there’s no cause for alarm.
But does ballot position matter? Some experts say no. “It’s tradition. It’s part of the summer camp aspect of campaigning,” said political science professor Christopher Mooney. “But does it have an impact on average? No, it doesn’t. But again, in an individual case, who’s to say?”
Stauber, who signed a two-year contract Wednesday, posted a .922 save percentage in 37 college games for Providence this season.
White Sox lose to Rangers 14-5 in Surprise, Ariz.