Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest

The 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 23, 2022 08:26 PM
Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Wednesday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 5:50 p.m., the 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police brought a person of interest into the area for questioning.

