Thursday, March 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 people shot in Chicago Wednesday

Among the victims was a 17-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by in the 3700 block of West 26th Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 24, 2022 05:56 AM
Sun-Times file photo

Three people were shot Wednesday across Chicago, including a 17-year-old who was critically wounded in the Little Village neighborhood.

  • The teen was near a sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green car approached about 5:50 p.m. and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police were questioning a person of interest.
  • A man was grazed in the leg while sitting in his car in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side around 5:35 p.m. The man told police he saw a gunman firing from a green Honda SUV in the 2800 block of West 38th Street. He refused medical attention.
  • A woman was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side around 7:20 p.m. The woman, 21, was standing on the corner in the 5300 block of South Aberdeen Street when two people approached and shots were fired, police said. She was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

