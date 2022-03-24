The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Person fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park

The male, whose age was unknown, was in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, when he got into an argument with a person who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

 March 24, 2022 06:39 PM
A person was fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon after getting into an argument with someone in West Garfield Park.

About 4:40 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, was in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, when he got into an argument with a person who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

