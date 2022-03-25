The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Man fatally shot in attempted carjacking in Belmont Central

The man, 38, was a passenger in a car driving in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 25, 2022 05:20 AM
A man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking March 25, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A man was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking early Friday morning in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The man, 38, was a passenger in a car driving in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Witnesses told officers the offender ran south after the shooting, police said.

