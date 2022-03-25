Man fatally shot in attempted carjacking in Belmont Central
The man, 38, was a passenger in a car driving in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, police said.
A man was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking early Friday morning in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.
The man, 38, was a passenger in a car driving in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
Witnesses told officers the offender ran south after the shooting, police said.
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
The Latest
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
The police suspect that much of the property that CPS has listed as missing actually was stolen by people with access to school buildings during the pandemic.
‘Murder Among Friends’ author Candace Fleming aims to appeal to teen true-crime aficionados but sidestep the ‘salacious details’ of the 1924 murder.
In one of the attacks, three women were shot and wounded, one critically, in South Shore.
Delia — a native of Rancho Cucamonga, California — made 43 saves Thursday in just his second NHL start of the season as the Hawks won 4-3 in a shootout.