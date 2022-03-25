Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway near 69th Street on South Side
Troopers responded about 5:20 a.m. Friday and found a person with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois state police said.
A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 69th Street early Friday, shutting down the inbound lanes.
Troopers responded about 5:20 a.m. and found a person shot with injuries not considered life-threatening, Illinois state police said. The person was taken to a hospital.
The inbound lanes were closed at 71st Street for the investigation, state police said.
No other information was immediately available.
State police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
The Latest
After years of dealing with trade rumors, Strome won’t have to think about those the rest of the season — and can take comfort knowing he’ll hold arbitration rights as an RFA this summer, too.
Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) fishes: Wonder of recovery, oddities & improvements, plus hopes & dreams
Shedd Aquarium research biologist Austin Happel lays out the connection between water quality improvement and fish improvement on the Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) along with some hopes and dreams for more improvement.
As wife was enduring a painful mastectomy recovery, the selfish jerk was looking for a new partner on dating sites.
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
The police suspect that much of the property that CPS has listed as missing actually was stolen by people with access to school buildings during the pandemic.
“Murder Among Friends” author Candace Fleming aims to appeal to teen true-crime aficionados but sidestep the “salacious details” of the 1924 murder.