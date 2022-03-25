The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway near 69th Street on South Side

Troopers responded about 5:20 a.m. Friday and found a person with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois state police said.

By Mohammad Samra
 March 25, 2022 07:20 AM
Three people were shot March 23, 2022 in Chicago.

A person was shot March 25, 2022 on I-94 near 69th Street on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 69th Street early Friday, shutting down the inbound lanes.

Troopers responded about 5:20 a.m. and found a person shot with injuries not considered life-threatening, Illinois state police said. The person was taken to a hospital.

The inbound lanes were closed at 71st Street for the investigation, state police said.

No other information was immediately available.

State police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

