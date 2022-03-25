Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway near 69th Street on South Side

A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 69th Street early Friday, shutting down the inbound lanes.

Troopers responded about 5:20 a.m. and found a person shot with injuries not considered life-threatening, Illinois state police said. The person was taken to a hospital.

The inbound lanes were closed at 71st Street for the investigation, state police said.

No other information was immediately available.

State police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.