Friday, March 25, 2022
Person found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home

A male found inside the home had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 25, 2022 07:03 PM
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file

Two people were found dead in a home Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of a male and another person, Chicago police said.

The male had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Joseph Sugarman shows off a pair of BluBlocker Sunglasses,
Obituaries
With a knack for narrative, Joseph Sugarman used words to move products
Known for marketing BluBlocker Sunglasses and for sharing his expertise, Mr. Sugarman died March 18 at age 83.
By David Roeder
March 25, 2022 06:32 PM
Preparations for the 94th Oscars red carpet arrivals area continue along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on March 24, 2022.
Other Views
Watching the Oscars, and remembering my ill-fated college acting debut
The Academy Award nominations go only to those who have developed the nearly impossible skill for concentration and immersion in an alternate reality, even as the real world is everywhere they look.
By David McGrath
March 25, 2022 06:00 PM
US-POLITICS-BIEDN
Other Views
Equal job opportunities will lead to equal pay for women
Equal jobs are the real cause of the gender and minority pay gaps, and it’s time that both sides focus on improving on those opportunities.
By Jeffery M. Leving
March 25, 2022 06:00 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sign the American Rescue Plan Act on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Columnists
Illinois Dems, GOP on opposite sides about helping state with American Rescue Plan money
Dems are boasting about using the money to pay down debt, while Republicans are complaining they didn’t get their way — when their party didn’t want the ARPA money to begin with.
By Rich Miller
March 25, 2022 05:30 PM
The Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall and Rotunda at the Chicago Cultural Center was unveiled Friday after a yearlong renovation.
Entertainment and Culture
‘Buried treasure’: Stained-glass dome at Cultural Center gleams once again
The $15 million renovation began in February 2021.
By Stefano Esposito
March 25, 2022 03:33 PM