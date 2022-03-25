Person found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home

Two people were found dead in a home Friday in Gresham on the South Side.
Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of a male and another person, Chicago police said.
The male had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
