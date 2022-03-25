2 people shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

Two people were shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont Friday night.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. inside the mall, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, and was an “isolated incident,” Rosemont police said.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspected gunman is not on the scene, police said, adding that officers were working to clear the mall.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story.

