Friday, March 25, 2022
2 people shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 25, 2022 08:30 PM
A woman was sexually assaulted December 29, 2021 in Englewood.

Two people were shot at a mall in Rosemont.

Adobe Stock Photo

Two people were shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont Friday night.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. inside the mall, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, and was an “isolated incident,” Rosemont police said.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspected gunman is not on the scene, police said, adding that officers were working to clear the mall.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story.

Cynthia Newell (left), mother of Aaliyah Newell, hugs Dawn Pope, a friend and sorority sister of Aaliyah’s, during a vigil for Aaliyah Newell outside her family home on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Family, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters demand justice following killing of Aaliyah Newell
Aaliyah Newell was found beaten inside her home in the 7200 block of South Vincenes Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Manny Ramos
March 25, 2022 09:03 PM
The NCAA Tournament has not been kind to the Big Ten or Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
Yes, we know the Big Ten is having another pathetic NCAA tournament. Here’s why.
Maybe, just maybe, the conference isn’t as good as it thinks it is.
By Rick Morrissey
March 25, 2022 09:02 PM
New Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki signs autographs for the fans before his spring training debut.
‘Diligence,’ humor on display in Seiya Suzuki’s Cubs spring training debut
Seiya Suzuki got two at-bats in the Cubs’ Cactus League loss to the Rockies.
By Maddie Lee
March 25, 2022 08:49 PM
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves seat on Supreme Court
The Senate Judiciary Committee is aiming to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. If all the Democrats stick together, Jackson is expected to be confirmed four days later — even if all the Republicans vote against her.
By CST Editorial Board
March 25, 2022 08:00 PM
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Person found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home
A male found inside the home had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 25, 2022 07:03 PM