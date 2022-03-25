2 people shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

Two people were shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont Friday night.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. inside the mall, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, and was an “isolated incident,” Rosemont police said.
Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The suspected gunman is not on the scene, police said, adding that officers were working to clear the mall.
No further details were released.
This is a developing story.
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
The Latest
Aaliyah Newell was found beaten inside her home in the 7200 block of South Vincenes Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maybe, just maybe, the conference isn’t as good as it thinks it is.
Seiya Suzuki got two at-bats in the Cubs’ Cactus League loss to the Rockies.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is aiming to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. If all the Democrats stick together, Jackson is expected to be confirmed four days later — even if all the Republicans vote against her.
A male found inside the home had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.