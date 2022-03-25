The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Man killed, teen wounded in shooting at Rosemont outlet mall

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. near the food court inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, police said.

Manny Ramos By Manny Ramos
 March 25, 2022 08:30 PM
Police work the scene where two people were shot, 1 fatally, inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemong on Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One man was killed and a girl was wounded in a shooting Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, police said.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. inside the mall, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, and was an “isolated incident,” Rosemont police said.

The man who was killed was in his 20s, police said; he died after being taken to a nearby hospital, Rosemont police told reporters outside the mall.

The other victim is a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the right wrist and is in stable condition, said Sgt. Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

There were reports of a third gunshot victim, Balogh said, but that has not been confirmed.

After two people were shot, one fatally, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont on Friday night, police worked to search the mall and secure the scene. Here, some officers check the mall’s parking garage.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Balogh said possibly two offenders fled the mall after the shooting, which occurred near the food court.

“We want to urge the public and let them know this area is safe. This was an isolated incident, there was not an active shooter here,” Balogh said.

The suspected gunman is not on the scene, police said, adding that officers were working to clear the mall.

Sgt. Joe Balogh with the Rosemont Public Safety Department updates reporters outside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall after two people were shot, one fatally, near the mall’s food court Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Balogh said the mall will be closed for the immediate future as the investigation goes on. He couldn’t say when it would reopen to the public.

As he spoke, police in SWAT gear holding rifles canvassed outside the mall Friday night while others cleared inside the mall. Shoppers still in the mall had been moved to secure locations but were as of 10 p.m. were unable to leave as police continued to investigate, Balogh said.

Rosemont police said one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall.

Manny Ramos/Sun-Times

