Saturday, March 26, 2022
Boy shot and wounded by Sauk Village police officer after resisting arrest

The boy, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released, Illinois state police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 26, 2022 12:52 AM
A boy was shot and wounded by an officer after resisting arrest March 25, 2022 in Sauk Village.

Sun-Times file

A boy was shot and wounded by a police officer after resisting arrest Friday morning in Sauk Village, according to Illinois state police.

Officers responded to a call involving the boy about 8:50 a.m. in the 22200 block of Torrence Avenue and attempted to arrest him, state police said.

He resisted and attempted to run with a handcuff attached to one of his wrist, officials said.

As officers chased after him, one officer opened fire and struck the boy, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The Sauk Village Police Department requested the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to investigate the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

