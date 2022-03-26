The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Boy, 14, from Chicago shot during car chase in Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn squad car hit by stray bullet while responding, but no injuries reported to officers.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 26, 2022 09:29 PM
A 14-year-old boy was shot March 26, 2022 in Oak Lawn.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old Chicago boy was wounded when gunfire erupted Saturday in south suburban Oak Lawn while he was riding in a car with an older teenager.

The boy and the 18-year-old man, of Evergreen Park, were driving in the 9500 block of South Pulaski Road when two people inside a black Audi began firing shots at them, Oak Lawn police said.

The Audi followed the teens and continued shooting as they tried to get away on Pulaski Road and a bullet struck the 14-year-old in the shoulder, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

The 18-year-old pulled into the parking lot of a BP gas station at 10259 S. Cicero Ave. as the two people inside the Audi continued firing shots, police said.

A police officer responding to the shooting when their squad car struck by a round at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue, but the officer wasn’t hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.

