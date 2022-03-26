Boy, 14, from Chicago shot during car chase in Oak Lawn

A 14-year-old Chicago boy was wounded when gunfire erupted Saturday in south suburban Oak Lawn while he was riding in a car with an older teenager.

The boy and the 18-year-old man, of Evergreen Park, were driving in the 9500 block of South Pulaski Road when two people inside a black Audi began firing shots at them, Oak Lawn police said.

The Audi followed the teens and continued shooting as they tried to get away on Pulaski Road and a bullet struck the 14-year-old in the shoulder, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

The 18-year-old pulled into the parking lot of a BP gas station at 10259 S. Cicero Ave. as the two people inside the Audi continued firing shots, police said.

A police officer responding to the shooting when their squad car struck by a round at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue, but the officer wasn’t hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.

