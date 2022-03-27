2 killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

Two people were killed and 13 others, including a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys, were wounded in citywide shootings from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.



A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said. Marquez Blaylock, 24, was near the front of a house in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Several hours later, a second man was shot and killed while standing in an alley in Lake View on the North Side. The man, 47, was in an alley in the3400 block of North Clark Street about 10:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and armpit, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was initially reported in critical condition, but later died, police said.

A girl, 15, was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was inside a car in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when another car drove by and someone inside fired shots about 5:15 p.m., police said. He was struck in the knee and was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was in good condition, police said.

Hours later, another 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Little Village. The teen was walking in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue about 11 p.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said. He was taken by a family friend to Mt. Sinai and was listed in good condition, police said.

Charges were filed Sunday against a Chicago Transit Authority employee after he allegedly shot a man multiple times during an argument at a Red Line station on the South Side, according to police and CTA officials. Cell phone video that was posted to Twitter appears to show the CTA worker arguing with the man just before the shooting, which police said happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the 95th/Dan Ryan station. What led to the argument was not immediately clear. The victim, identified as a 53-year-old man, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said. The CTA worker, also 53, was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, police said. The older man was taken to Mt. Sinai with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Hours later, a man, 55, was found shot on a sidewalk in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road about 2:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was in fair condition, police said.

At least eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

At least four people were killed and a 1-year-old girl was among 15 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago last weekend.

