Sunday, March 27, 2022
CTA worker charged with shooting man at Red Line station

Sylvester Adams, 53, was arrested moments after the shooting at the 95th/Dan Ryan station.

Sun-Times Wire
 March 27, 2022 08:30 AM
A CTA worker was charged with shooting a man at a Red Line Station.

A Chicago Transit Authority employee is accused of shooting a man multiple times during an argument at a Red Line station on the South Side, according to Chicago police and CTA officials.

Sylvester Adams, 53, was arrested moments after the shooting at the 95th/Dan Ryan station early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

Cell phone video that was posted to Twitter appears to show Adams arguing with the man just before the shooting, which police said happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the 95th/Dan Ryan station.

What led to the argument was not immediately clear.

The man is seen pushing Adams to the ground, who gets up and appears to reach into his pocket and pull out a gun.

The man who shoved Adams then walks away down a set of stairs, and the transit worker follows him, the video shows.

“He got his pipe, boy,” a bystander at the station says before the CTA worker appears to fire one shot from the top of the stairs, pauses and then fires off several more rounds in rapid succession down the stairs, the video shows.

The video was shared with and posted by the @CPD1617Scanner Twitter account and has not been verified. Police declined to comment on the video and the transit agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said.

In a statement, the transit agency said the worker was employed as a customer assistant and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

“Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm,” the statement said.

The CTA is cooperating with police and “pursuing termination” of the employee, the agency said.

“The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking and dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day,” the agency said.

