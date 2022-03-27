Teen boy, 17, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
The 17-year-old was inside a vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots.
A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.
The 17-year-old was inside a vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
The Latest
Hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer offer funny but relatively safe jokes about the Golden Globes, LeBron James and ‘The Power of the Dog.’
Wisdom hit home runs in both his at-bats against the Royals on Sunday.
Lefty reliever Daniel Norris and right-hander Robert Gsellman both made their Cubs spring training debuts against the Royals on Sunday.
Dozens of blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew above a crowd of hundreds standing at the base of the Water Tower, while community leaders and politicians made speeches from the top of the stairs.
Robert homers twice, Anderson hits two doubles in 15-0 White Sox win