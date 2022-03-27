The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen boy, 17, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

The 17-year-old was inside a vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 27, 2022 06:54 PM
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.

Sun-Times file photo

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was inside a vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

