Teen boy, 17, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was inside a vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

