Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 24, was near the front of a house in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

