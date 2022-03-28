Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
The man, 24, was near the front of a house in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Two proposals in the General Assembly would partially restore Local Government Distributive Fund revenue that was cut more than a decade ago.
After Rock joked to Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and slapped him.
Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman among the standouts.