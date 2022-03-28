The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

The man, 24, was near the front of a house in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 12:10 AM
SHARE Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.

A man was shot and killed March 27, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 24, was near the front of a house in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Teen boy, 17, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Girl, 15, among 12 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
Skokie man charged after cops find over $100,000 in drugs, cash at home
No bail for CTA worker accused of shooting intoxicated man during argument at Red Line stop
Man shot and critically wounded following argument in South Austin; 1 in custody
Boy, 14, from Chicago shot during car chase in Oak Lawn
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, March 28, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 28, 2022 12:01 AM
The Illinois Legislature on the last day of session in May 2021.
Editorials
Illinois should make this budget fix for local government
Two proposals in the General Assembly would partially restore Local Government Distributive Fund revenue that was cut more than a decade ago.
By CST Editorial Board
March 27, 2022 11:23 PM
Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock following a comment Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars telecast.
Movies and TV
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during Oscars telecast for comment about Jada Pinkett Smith
After Rock joked to Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and slapped him.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
March 27, 2022 09:59 PM
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 1996, in Universal City, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Jeff Carson, country music singer, dies at 58
Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
By Associated Press
March 27, 2022 09:29 PM
94th_Academy_Awards___Arrivals.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscar fashion: Stars make individual statements on red carpet
Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman among the standouts.
By LEANNE ITALIE | AP Entertainment Writer
March 27, 2022 09:01 PM