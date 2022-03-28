The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot in Lake View alley

The man, 47, was in an alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street about 10:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and armpit, police said.

By Mohammad SamraFran Spielman
 March 28, 2022 02:47 AM
A man was shot and killed March 27, 2022 on the North Side.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Lake View on the North Side.

The man, 47, was in an alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street about 10:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and armpit, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Wrigleyille Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), whose ward includes the murder scene, said the 47-year-old’s death appears to be tied to “some kind of robbery that went wrong,” but not a carjacking.

“And it’s a Sunday night, which is kind of a slow night. It was cold. There was no Cub activity. It doesn’t bode well for the general tone of the entertainment detail in and around Wrigley,” Tunney said.

“I understand there is a camera in that alley and it’s well lit. It’s not like there’s something that could have been done to prevent it.”

Shortly before former Mayor Rahm Emanuel left office in 2019, the Town Hall District that includes Wrigleyville had roughly 400 officers. Now, the district is “hovering just under 300,” Tunney said.

“Everybody needs more. I don’t want to minimize the fact that this is a citywide issue,” he said.

“I don’t know what that right number is. But, I did have a commitment under the previous administration that we would maintain around 400.”

When baseball season starts, Wrigleyville will enjoy “increased attention and increased person power.”

But Tunney said the Sunday night murder is unsettling proof that “this can happen anywhere.”

“You’ve seen it in River North. You’ve seen it in the Gold Coast. You’ve seen it on the South and West Sides. Unfortunately, this is a Lake View tragedy. This is a real problem for our city,” he said.

The homicide is the first in the Lakeview community area this year, according to Sun-Times data. One person was killed in the community last year.

Kendra Gardner, 41, was found shot to death May 25, 2021 around 4:20 p.m. in the front seat of a parked car near the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue, less than a mile southwest from where the man was shot, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

