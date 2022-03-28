The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Boy, 17, shot walking on sidewalk in Little Village

The teen was walking in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 06:14 AM
A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday night while walking on a sidewalk in Little Village on the West Side.

The teen was walking in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue about 11 p.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken by a family friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

