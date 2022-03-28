The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham

Jamie Jones, 31, was arrested Saturday in the same block where the men were found dead, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 07:43 AM
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.

A man was charged with killing two men and holding a woman against her will inside a home on the South Side.



A man is accused of killing two people and holding a woman against her will inside a home in Gresham on the South Side.

Jamie Jones, 31, faces felony charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and domestic battery, Chicago police said.

Jones was arrested without incident Saturday in the same block where two men were found dead, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of the men, both 51, police said.

One of them had a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

Jones also allegedly battered an 18-year-old woman and held her against her will Friday in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

