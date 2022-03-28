The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in West Garfield Park murder arrested a day later in Bronzeville DUI crash: police

Patrick O’Reilly is charged with first-degree murder in the March 24 stabbing of Estevan Lopez, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 08:42 AM
SHARE Man charged in West Garfield Park murder arrested a day later in Bronzeville DUI crash: police
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.

Getty file photo

A man accused of fatally stabbing a man in West Garfield Park last week was arrested a day later after crashing a car on the South Side, police said.

Patrick O’Reilly, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 24 stabbing of Estevan Lopez, 49, Chicago police said.

Lopez was stabbed in his chest in an alley that afternoon in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, police said. He died West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

A day later, O’Reilly crashed a BMW into a parked car in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue in Bronzeville, police said. O’Reilly and his hour passengers declined medical attention.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and driving an uninsured vehicle, in addition to the murder.

He was due in court later Monday.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
At least 3 people killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home
Boy, 17, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
Man shot and killed standing in alley in Lakeview
Man fatally shot near house in Humboldt Park
The Latest
St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowski (16) passes the ball during the game against Wheaton North.
High School Football
High school football notebook: Tommy Ulatowski commits to Kent State, Illini recruiting coup, state finals on the move?
Like a lot of other high school kids whose recruiting was upended by the pandemic, St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowski needed a backup plan.
By Michael O’Brien and Mike Clark
March 28, 2022 08:07 AM
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Crime
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
Jamie Jones, 31, was arrested Saturday in the same block where the men were found dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 07:43 AM
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
At least 3 people killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
The fatal shootings occurred in Humboldt Park, Lake View and Gresham.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 07:23 AM
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home
A man, 51, found inside the home had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 07:19 AM
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
The teen was in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 06:14 AM