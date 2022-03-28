Man charged in West Garfield Park murder arrested a day later in Bronzeville DUI crash: police

A man accused of fatally stabbing a man in West Garfield Park last week was arrested a day later after crashing a car on the South Side, police said.

Patrick O’Reilly, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 24 stabbing of Estevan Lopez, 49, Chicago police said.

Lopez was stabbed in his chest in an alley that afternoon in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, police said. He died West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

A day later, O’Reilly crashed a BMW into a parked car in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue in Bronzeville, police said. O’Reilly and his hour passengers declined medical attention.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and driving an uninsured vehicle, in addition to the murder.

He was due in court later Monday.

