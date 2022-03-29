Man charged with shooting that critically wounded person following argument in South Austin

A 20-year-old man was charged with a shooting that critically wounded a person following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the West Side.

Keyon Hayes has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and three felony counts of attempted murder, Chicago police said.

A group of individuals including a 32-year-old man and Hayes were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and Hayes allegedly opened fire, police said.

The 32-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

Hayes was taken into custody minutes later after being identified as the person who allegedly fired the shots, police said.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

