Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Fashion Outlets mall shooter identified, Rosemont police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jose G. Matias, 18, who allegedly shot and killed a man and wounded a 15-year-old girl last Friday.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 29, 2022 04:11 PM
Rosemont police said one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall.

Manny Ramos/Sun-Times

An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged gunman who opened fire last Friday at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, killing a man and wounding a 15-year-old girl.

Jose G. Matias, 18, fatally shot Joel Valdes, 20, during an argument near the mall’s food court, Rosemont police said. The gunfire also struck a 15-year-old girl, a bystander, who has been released from a hospital.

The arrest warrant for Matias, from Chicago, charges him with aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, court records show. The warrant was issued after police identified him through surveillance video and interviews with witnesses, police said.

After the shooting, Matias left in a maroon 2008 Honda that was later found by the Cook County sheriff’s office in Bellwood, police said.

Last weekend, Rosemont police said they were questioning the driver of that car, although they said he wasn’t the shooter.

