Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Charges pending against man who jumped barbed wire fence, climbed onto wing of private jet at Midway

The man, 33, “seemed to be intoxicated” when he climbed over the fence around the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., police said.

By Mohammad Samra
 March 29, 2022 06:59 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet at Midway Airport.

A man jumped a barbed wire fence and climbed onto the wing of a private jet March 29, 2022 at Midway Airport.

Sun-Times file

Charges were pending against a man who was accused of jumping a barbed wire fence and climbing onto the wing of a private jet Tuesday afternoon at Midway Airport.

The man, 33, seemed to be intoxicated when he climbed over the fence around the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was being watched as he walked on the runway before taking off his clothes and climbing onto the jet, police said.

He was taken to McNeal Hospital with minor injuries and was being evaluated, officials said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.

Area One detectives were investigating.

