Charges pending against man who jumped barbed wire fence, climbed onto wing of private jet at Midway
The man, 33, “seemed to be intoxicated” when he climbed over the fence around the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., police said.
Charges were pending against a man who was accused of jumping a barbed wire fence and climbing onto the wing of a private jet Tuesday afternoon at Midway Airport.
The man, 33, seemed to be intoxicated when he climbed over the fence around the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was being watched as he walked on the runway before taking off his clothes and climbing onto the jet, police said.
He was taken to McNeal Hospital with minor injuries and was being evaluated, officials said.
The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.
Area One detectives were investigating.
Aggravated assault charges filed against minor accused of pointing replica gun at Round Lake Beach police officer
Chicago police officer wounded in shootout after driver pins another officer against their squad car. Suspect seriously wounded.
The Latest
Lefty Justin Steele is expected to break camp in the Cubs’ rotation.
McCaskey spoke about that property and gave several other updates on the organization Tuesday in a rare media availability.
Robertson returned to camp early this week after the birth of his third child.
The outdoor music festival returns for its fifth year this summer at Canal Shores Golf Course.
Abdul-Jabbar said “Smith’s tearful, self-serving (Oscar) acceptance speech” was “worse” than the slap: “The speech was about justifying his violence.”