Man arrested after jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport

A man was arrested after jumping a barbed wire fence and climbing onto the wing of a private jet Tuesday afternoon at Midway Airport.

The man, 33, seemed to be intoxicated when he climbed over the fence in the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He walked onto a runway, took off his clothes and climbed on a private jet, police said. He was taken to MacNeal Hospital with minor injuries and was being evaluated, officials said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.

Area One detectives were investigating.

