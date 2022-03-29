The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man arrested after jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport

The man “seemed to be intoxicated” when he climbed over the fence in the 5300 block of West 55th Street Tuesday, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
 March 29, 2022 06:59 PM
SHARE Man arrested after jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
police_lights4.png

File photo

A man was arrested after jumping a barbed wire fence and climbing onto the wing of a private jet Tuesday afternoon at Midway Airport.

The man, 33, seemed to be intoxicated when he climbed over the fence in the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He walked onto a runway, took off his clothes and climbed on a private jet, police said. He was taken to MacNeal Hospital with minor injuries and was being evaluated, officials said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.

Area One detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Gunfire strikes South Side grade school, man seriously wounded outside
4 people shot in Chicago Tuesday
Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in exchange of gunfire that also left him wounded
From crime to QAnon — Pritzker and GOP follow national political scripts after parole board drama
Fashion Outlets mall shooter identified, Rosemont police say
3 armed men rob Near West Side bank
The Latest
Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy
Crime
Gunfire strikes South Side grade school, man seriously wounded outside
Several gunshots rang out Tuesday in the 4300 block of South Princeton Avenue, striking a window of Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 30, 2022 08:26 AM
Pete Kopf checks his net at the mouth of Montrose Harbor on opening night last year for smelt netting in Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Smelt or the memory of smelt? Tiny flash of hope for smelt on southern Lake Michigan, plus Stray Cast
Smelt netting opens Friday night, April 1, in Chicago and a faint hint of hope edges in this season, experts indicate; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
March 30, 2022 06:57 AM
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Chicago
Year after Adam Toledo’s killing, family renews call for criminal charges against Chicago police officer who shot 13-year-old
“This is not the place where Adam deserved to die, in an alley alone at night at 13 years old,” the teen’s sister said tearfully during a vigil Tuesday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 30, 2022 06:22 AM
Cleophus_Lee.jpg
Business
$1 million Google grant supports job training on South and West sides
The money will help a collective of 16 organizations “shrink the wealth gap in Chicago.”
By David Roeder
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend expects help in run for office, but I don’t support her
The candidate just assumes everyone in her social circle will campaign for her online, knock on doors and host fund-raisers.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM