Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in exchange of gunfire that also left him wounded

Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting a Chicago police officer in an exchange of gunfire that also left him wounded.

The confrontation occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard, police said. Officers had stopped James Callion, 28, after seeing him commit several traffic violations, police said.

As they walked up to the car, Callion rammed into one of the officers, pinning him against the squad car, police said. Callion then opened fire, striking one officer in the left pinky finger.

The officers fired back, striking Callion, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Two guns were recovered from the car, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for thirty days.

