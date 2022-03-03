5 injured when fight leads to stabbing attack in Logan Square apartment

Five people were injured when a fight escalated into a stabbing attack in a Logan Square apartment early Thursday.

The group was in the apartment in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue when they started arguing around 1 a.m. and two men began stabbing each other, Chicago police said.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another man, 35, was stabbed in the head and legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 36-year-old man was also stabbed in the head and was taken in fair condition to Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said. Another 37-year-old man suffered lacerations on his hands and was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital in fair condition.

A woman, 25, was treated at the scene by paramedics with abrasions to her body, police said.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

