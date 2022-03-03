The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Palatine man charged with reckless homicide in hit-and-run that killed retired Chicago police officer

Ted Plevritis, 62, was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Touhy Avenue Jan. 20 when he struck Richard Haljean who was crossing the road at Oriole Avenue, according to police.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 03, 2022 06:53 AM
SHARE Palatine man charged with reckless homicide in hit-and-run that killed retired Chicago police officer
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg

A Palatine man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run accident that killed a retired Chicago police officer in Edison Park in January.

Ted Plevritis, 62, was driving a Jeep Cherokee west on Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 when he struck Richard Haljean who was crossing the road at Oriole Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Plevritis “did not stop to render aid and continued west on Touhy, fleeing the scene,” a police accident report states. A passerby administered CPRto Haljean, 57, but he was pronounced dead after taken by ambulance to Resurrection Hospital, according to police. 

Another witness at the scene told police he saw “the entire chain of events,” while a third person provided video of the accident, according to the report. Emergency crews also recovered the front license plate of the Jeep at the scene. 

Pleuritis is also charged with failure to report an accident involving a death and aggravated use of a communication device. He was to appear for a bond hearing Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park
9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
5 injured when fight leads to stabbing attack in Logan Square apartment
16-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn
Day of reckoning finally comes for ‘The Madigan Enterprise’
The Latest
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announces she is stepping down, effective later this month at Rush Hospital, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Editorials
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
For the last two years, Dr. Ngozi Ezike stood her ground, unrelenting in relaying — sometimes in tears — how crucial it was to mask up, stay indoors and get vaccinated.
By CST Editorial Board
March 03, 2022 09:30 AM
Amanda Rojas.
Crime
Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate
Amanda Rojas, 33, and Jose Rojas-Macias, 42, are charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
By Frank Main
March 03, 2022 09:28 AM
merlin_104123086.jpg
Entertainment & Culture
‘Chicago kid’ KAINA explores the many meanings of home on heartfelt new album
The Chicago-born-and-raised artist’s new album “It Was A Home” is a deeply heartfelt, fully-realized love letter to her city, loved ones and childhood.
By Matt Moore
March 03, 2022 09:27 AM
john_c_reilly_quincy_isaiah_jason_clarke__1_.jpg
Sports Saturday
‘Winning Time’: HBO series on ’80s Lakers, fun and campy, also as flashy as the team
Talented cast embodies the flawed but fascinating stars of the era, from Pat Riley and Jerry Buss to Kareem to Magic.
By Richard Roeper
March 03, 2022 08:49 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park
They were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue when someone opened fired from a dark-colored car Wednesday evening, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 03, 2022 08:23 AM