The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue when someone opened fired from a dark-colored car Wednesday evening, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 03, 2022 08:23 AM
SHARE 3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.

Sun-Times file photo

Two women and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue when someone opened fired from a dark-colored car at 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A woman, 31, was critically injured with gunshot wounds to her leg and buttocks, police said. Paramedics took her to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Another woman, 30, and a man, 28, were both shot in the leg, police said. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.

The shooting happened in the 24th police district, which extends from Calvary Cemetery to Peterson Avenue. The district has recorded no murders and three shootings so far this year through Sunday, which is about the same as during the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Reports of aggravated battery, burglary and theft have all risen over last year.

Next Up In Crime
Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate
9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Palatine man charged with reckless homicide in hit-and-run that killed retired Chicago police officer
5 injured when fight leads to stabbing attack in Logan Square apartment
16-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn
Day of reckoning finally comes for ‘The Madigan Enterprise’
The Latest
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announces she is stepping down, effective later this month at Rush Hospital, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Editorials
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
For the last two years, Dr. Ngozi Ezike stood her ground, unrelenting in relaying — sometimes in tears — how crucial it was to mask up, stay indoors and get vaccinated.
By CST Editorial Board
March 03, 2022 09:30 AM
Amanda Rojas.
Crime
Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate
Amanda Rojas, 33, and Jose Rojas-Macias, 42, are charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
By Frank Main
March 03, 2022 09:28 AM
merlin_104123086.jpg
Entertainment & Culture
‘Chicago kid’ KAINA explores the many meanings of home on heartfelt new album
The Chicago-born-and-raised artist’s new album “It Was A Home” is a deeply heartfelt, fully-realized love letter to her city, loved ones and childhood.
By Matt Moore
March 03, 2022 09:27 AM
john_c_reilly_quincy_isaiah_jason_clarke__1_.jpg
Sports Saturday
‘Winning Time’: HBO series on ’80s Lakers, fun and campy, also as flashy as the team
Talented cast embodies the flawed but fascinating stars of the era, from Pat Riley and Jerry Buss to Kareem to Magic.
By Richard Roeper
March 03, 2022 08:49 AM
Nicole Clarke-Springer, the artistic director for Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, during a lesson with student Taylor Myles of the company’s Emerging Artist Ensemble at the Mayfair Arts Center, 8701 S. Bennett Ave in Calumet Heights.
Dance
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, long a home for Black dance, comes to the South Side
The company, now 25 years old, has begun offering workshops at the Mayfair Arts Center in Calumet Heights.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 03, 2022 08:00 AM