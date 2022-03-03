3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park

Two women and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue when someone opened fired from a dark-colored car at 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A woman, 31, was critically injured with gunshot wounds to her leg and buttocks, police said. Paramedics took her to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Another woman, 30, and a man, 28, were both shot in the leg, police said. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.

The shooting happened in the 24th police district, which extends from Calvary Cemetery to Peterson Avenue. The district has recorded no murders and three shootings so far this year through Sunday, which is about the same as during the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Reports of aggravated battery, burglary and theft have all risen over last year.

