Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Gunfire strikes South Side grade school, man seriously wounded outside

Several gunshots rang out Tuesday in the 4300 block of South Princeton Avenue, striking a window of Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy, police said.

 March 30, 2022 08:26 AM
Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon that also struck a South Side grade school, police said.

Several gunshots rang out around 2:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Princeton Avenue, striking Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy, police said.

A bullet struck a window and entered a classroom, police said. No one inside was injured.

A half hour later, a 24-year-old showed up at Saint Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was listed in serious condition.

Police reported no arrests.

The Latest
Pete Kopf checks his net at the mouth of Montrose Harbor on opening night last year for smelt netting in Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Smelt or the memory of smelt? Tiny flash of hope for smelt on southern Lake Michigan, plus Stray Cast
Smelt netting opens Friday night, April 1, in Chicago and a faint hint of hope edges in this season, experts indicate; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
March 30, 2022 06:57 AM
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Chicago
Year after Adam Toledo’s killing, family renews call for criminal charges against Chicago police officer who shot 13-year-old
“This is not the place where Adam deserved to die, in an alley alone at night at 13 years old,” the teen’s sister said tearfully during a vigil Tuesday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 30, 2022 06:22 AM
Cleophus_Lee.jpg
Business
$1 million Google grant supports job training on South and West sides
The money will help a collective of 16 organizations “shrink the wealth gap in Chicago.”
By David Roeder
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend expects help in run for office, but I don’t support her
The candidate just assumes everyone in her social circle will campaign for her online, knock on doors and host fund-raisers.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
blc0142_102_comp_fra_v0053_9e374cb5.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac has fun waking up to the superhero inside him
Like its hero, the entertaining Disney+ series shifts between identities, from dark and heavy to pure pop silliness.
By Richard Roeper
March 30, 2022 05:30 AM