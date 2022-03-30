Gunfire strikes South Side grade school, man seriously wounded outside

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon that also struck a South Side grade school, police said.

Several gunshots rang out around 2:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Princeton Avenue, striking Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy, police said.

A bullet struck a window and entered a classroom, police said. No one inside was injured.

A half hour later, a 24-year-old showed up at Saint Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was listed in serious condition.

Police reported no arrests.

