The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Father of two gunned down in Wrigleyville alley on his way to second job

“My uncle was a hard worker,” Elvis Guiracocha said. “He was a husband, father and provider for his family.”

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 30, 2022 10:16 AM
SHARE Father of two gunned down in Wrigleyville alley on his way to second job
Hermilo Beltran

Hermilo Beltran

Family photo

A man gunned down in a Wrigleyville alley over the weekend worked two jobs to support his wife and two daughters, and was about to start a night shift at one of them when he was killed, according to his family.

Police have not given a possible motive for the fatal shooting of Hermilo Beltran, 47, in the 3400 block of North Clark Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, but relatives said his wallet was missing.

“My uncle was a hard worker,” Elvis Guiracocha said on a GoFundMe page. “He was a husband, father and provider for his family. Now begins the challenging times for those he leaves behind: my aunt and her two daughters, the oldest 16 years old and the youngest 9 years old.”

Police say Beltran was shot in the chest and armpit, and was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. No one is in custody.

Beltran was on his way to work at the Happy Camper pizza restaurant, which released a message of Facebook calling him one of the “unsung heroes of our neighborhood.”

“Those who work day in and day out to keep our neighborhood up and running ... are truly the backbone of our community, and for his time in our community, we are grateful,” the restaurant said.

This is the third murder this year in the 19th police district, which includes Wrigleyville. There were none this time last year.

The shooting occurred just days before the police district held its annual public safety meeting ahead of the baseball season, which begins April 7.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), whose ward includes the murder scene, said the murder “doesn’t bode well for the general tone of the entertainment detail in and around Wrigley.”

Shortly before former Mayor Rahm Emanuel left office in 2019, the 19th district had roughly 400 officers. Now the district is “hovering just under 300,” Tunney said.

“Everybody needs more. I don’t want to minimize the fact that this is a citywide issue,” he said. “I don’t know what that right number is. But I did have a commitment under the previous administration that we would maintain around 400.”

Tunney said the shooting is unsettling proof that “this can happen anywhere.”

“You’ve seen it in River North. You’ve seen it in the Gold Coast. You’ve seen it on the South and West sides,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is a Lake View tragedy. This is a real problem for our city.”

Next Up In Crime
Gunfire strikes South Side grade school, man seriously wounded outside
4 people shot in Chicago Tuesday
Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in exchange of gunfire that also left him wounded
From crime to QAnon — Pritzker and GOP follow national political scripts after parole board drama
Man arrested after jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
Fashion Outlets mall shooter identified, Rosemont police say
The Latest
Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy
Crime
Gunfire strikes South Side grade school, man seriously wounded outside
Several gunshots rang out Tuesday in the 4300 block of South Princeton Avenue, striking a window of Thomas A. Hendricks Community Academy, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 30, 2022 08:26 AM
Pete Kopf checks his net at the mouth of Montrose Harbor on opening night last year for smelt netting in Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Smelt or the memory of smelt? Tiny flash of hope for smelt on southern Lake Michigan, plus Stray Cast
Smelt netting opens Friday night, April 1, in Chicago and a faint hint of hope edges in this season, experts indicate; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
March 30, 2022 06:57 AM
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Chicago
Year after Adam Toledo’s killing, family renews call for criminal charges against Chicago police officer who shot 13-year-old
“This is not the place where Adam deserved to die, in an alley alone at night at 13 years old,” the teen’s sister said tearfully during a vigil Tuesday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 30, 2022 06:22 AM
Cleophus_Lee.jpg
Business
$1 million Google grant supports job training on South and West sides
The money will help a collective of 16 organizations “shrink the wealth gap in Chicago.”
By David Roeder
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend expects help in run for office, but I don’t support her
The candidate just assumes everyone in her social circle will campaign for her online, knock on doors and host fund-raisers.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM