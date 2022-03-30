The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
CPS security guard charged with sexually assaulting teenage student

Cook County Judge Mary Marubio ordered Tywain Carter, 29, held in lieu of posting $20,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
   
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS headquarters.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago Public Schools security guard has been charged with sexually assaulting a student on multiple occasions last year at a South Side high school.

Cook County Judge Mary Marubio ordered Tywain Carter, 29, held in lieu of posting $20,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, noting Carter was in a “position of trust or authority” over the alleged victim.

“You were a school security guard, this child was new to that school, and you used your position, as a security guard, as a way to have access to this child,” Marubio said in noting the seriousness of the allegations.

Prosecutors said Carter had approached the student and the student’s mother, told them he was a security guard and promised to look after the teenager, who was newly enrolled.

Carter would sometimes be required to remove students from classrooms during the school day, and he told a teacher that he needed to remove the student to help “acclimate” the student to the new school, prosecutors said.

Tywain Carter

Tywain Carter

Chicago police

On “multiple occasions” last November and December, Carter took the student to a computer lab where the student was assaulted, prosecutors said.

In December, the student told their parents that Carter had been suspended from the school after another student made abuse allegations against Carter, prosecutors said. The teen then allegedly said they had also been the victim of abuse.

The student’s parents reported the allegations to police and school officials on Dec. 23, and Carter was suspended Jan. 6 after a disciplinary meeting with school personnel, according to prosecutors.

Carter was suspended in December while the district investigated, according to a CPS spokesman, who declined to say if the district had been notified of any other allegations against Carter.

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) strives to foster safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and colleagues.Our schools and the District investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with District policies and procedures,” the spokesman said.

The student was interviewed at the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center the next day and identified Carter, who was placed into custody on March 28 on the felony charge.

Carter had previously faced a misdemeanor battery charge related to the allegations, according to prosecutors, who announced Wednesday they would be dropping the lower charge.

Court records show Carter was released on his own recognizance in that case on March 3.

A defense attorney for Carter noted that prosecutors had not mentioned any evidence to support the charge against his client beyond the alleged victim’s outcry and said Carter could afford a $2,000 bond.

Marubio additionally ordered Carter to go on electronic monitoring if he posts bond and to not have contact with the alleged victim or their family, as well as anyone under 18.

Carter was expected back in court April 18.

