Officer injured, SWAT responds after suspect barricades himself inside Pullman house

An officer was injured and a SWAT team responded to a scene Thursday morning after officers were involved in a shootout with a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a Pullman home on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and attempted to curb a car matching the description of the suspects shooting in the area about 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of East 104th Street, police said.

Two male suspects left the car and one was immediately placed into custody, police said.

Officers were chasing the second suspect on foot before he shot toward officers, officials said. He then barricaded himself inside a home as SWAT was called to the scene, police said.

SWAT took the male in custody without incident, officials said.

One officer suffered minor cuts to his right hand and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said. No officers were struck by gunfire.

Area Two detectives were investigating.