The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Officer injured, SWAT responds after suspect barricades himself inside Pullman house

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor cuts to his right hand, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_1__22_.jpg

A SWAT team responded to a scene where officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect who barricaded himself in a home on the Far South Side March 31, 2022.

Sun-times file

An officer was injured and a SWAT team responded to a scene Thursday morning after officers were involved in a shootout with a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a Pullman home on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and attempted to curb a car matching the description of the suspects shooting in the area about 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of East 104th Street, police said.

Two male suspects left the car and one was immediately placed into custody, police said.

Officers were chasing the second suspect on foot before he shot toward officers, officials said. He then barricaded himself inside a home as SWAT was called to the scene, police said.

SWAT took the male in custody without incident, officials said.

One officer suffered minor cuts to his right hand and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said. No officers were struck by gunfire.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

