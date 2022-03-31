Police exchange gunfire with suspect who then barricaded himself inside Pullman house

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a Pullman home on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

No one was hit by gunfire but an officer suffered a minor cut to the right hand, police said.

Officers had been responding to a call of shots fired and tried to curb a car about 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 104th Street, police said. Two people ran from the car and one was immediately placed into custody.

Officers were chasing the second suspect on foot when he shot toward officers, officials said. He then barricaded himself inside a home as a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident, officials said. No charges have been announced.

