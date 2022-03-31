The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Police exchange gunfire with suspect who then barricaded himself inside Pullman house

No one was hit by gunfire but an officer suffered a minor cut to the right hand, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police exchange gunfire with suspect who then barricaded himself inside Pullman house
Police_Tape_1__22_.jpg

A SWAT team responded to a scene where officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect who barricaded himself in a home on the Far South Side March 31, 2022.

Sun-times file

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a Pullman home on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

No one was hit by gunfire but an officer suffered a minor cut to the right hand, police said.

Officers had been responding to a call of shots fired and tried to curb a car about 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 104th Street, police said. Two people ran from the car and one was immediately placed into custody.

Officers were chasing the second suspect on foot when he shot toward officers, officials said. He then barricaded himself inside a home as a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident, officials said. No charges have been announced.

Next Up In Crime
Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin
Man charged with jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
6 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
Police arrest suspected gunman in Fashion Outlets mall shooting in Rosemont
CPS security guard charged with sexually assaulting teenage student
The Latest
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.
Crime
Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin
They were riding in their car in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue Thursday morning when a driver in front of them left his car and approached them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
When it comes to demaplaning, typically, a dermatologist or&nbsp;licensed esthetician will use a surgical-grade scalpel to scrape off ”peach fuzz” and a top layer of dead skin cells. But experts say you can also do it from home with an exfoliation tool.
Well
Women are shaving their faces: why dermaplaning is all the rage
Here’s what you need to know about what are touted as the benefits, including brightening the skin, helping to fade dark spots and softening fine lines and wrinkles.
By USA TODAY
 
A 55-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend on March 5, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Man charged with jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
Javier Martinez, 33, was arrested moments after climbing onto the jet, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As I’m incarcerated, girlfriend stands by me but wants baby
Knowing she’d like to be pregnant again, inmate feels he’s being selfish by not making her move on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
117554_2397b.jpg
Movies and TV
‘How We Roll’ sweetly follows a formula as well-worn as rented shoes
On CBS sitcom, likable former Chicago comedian Pete Holmes stars as a dad with pro bowling dreams.
By Richard Roeper
 